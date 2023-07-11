First of all, my first mistake was to turn on the TV. What do you suppose I stumble upon? Our president, (Somebody help us.) holding a microphone. (Not a good thing to start with.) He is spewing some kind of googly goop that till this day I don't know what he was trying to say. Nor does the entire world that is laughing their behinds off at the stupid Americans. Then I open our non-news paper, and I read (or try to) something from a letter-writer that has me scratching my head and I now understand how someone like this could have voted against an intelligent, clean-as-a-whistle fellow like Mr. Trump in favor of the crime family Biden.

Wait! it gets better. The Chinese, our archenemies. Those that are chopping our legs off at the knees are sending thousands of e-cigarettes into out country aimed at killing more of our children. Into play come the e-cigarettes. Thousands of them. Fentanyl isn't working fast enough. We sit back and watch and wait for our elected officials. — the ones that are taking bribes left and right. The left-leaning progressives and liberals that are ruining the country. (What happened to the American male? Where are the mothers and fathers of these children and why are they not storming the White House?)

Our wacko governor is worrying about a handful of freaks while our water is poisoned, and our roads and bridges are a nightmare. The press (what few there are left of them) want to know who is going to pay to clean up this mess? May I raise my voice just this once before I go? We are already paying for safe clean water.

John Siebrecht,

Queensbury