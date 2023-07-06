What idiots! The MAGA Twins — Elise and Margie Greene. They want to “unimpeach” Deadbeat Donald. How will they get him to “uncommit” his crimes? Good luck getting that genie back in the bottle.

What’s next? Declare Deadbeat Donald an un-rapist? (Ask E. Jean Caroll!) An un-adulterer? An un-liar? An un-grifter?

In Deadbeat Donald’s first impeachment trial, too many MAGA senators were scared “s-less” and cowered under their desks instead of voting on the clear evidence. In the second impeachment trial, 57 senators, a strong majority, voted to convict Deadbeat Donald. That trial was merely an embarassment for him and his supporters. The December trial may result in hard time. Yea!

Elisie and Margie are the same clowns who want to impeach President Biden for ... what exactly? They can’t find a reason other than he roundly beat Deadbeat Donald.

It is bad enough that Elisie is an election denier. Sad for the entire country that she is also a truth denier.

Instead of running for re-election, I wish the MAGA twins “would do us a favor, though.”

Finally, Sneaky Elisie was caught tricking donors to her Deadbeat Donald Defense Fund by keeping most of the money herself. Now Deadbeat Donald is taking a page from her playbook by sneakily diverting more Deadbeat Donald campaign donations to pay his mounting legal bills. They both treat their supporters as chumps.

Al Muench

Chestertown