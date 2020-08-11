Letter to the editor: Law officers need to be respected

Law officers need to be respected

Anyone that is a law officer deserves our respect as without law and orders we are in real big trouble. As a police officer you are a target every day you go to work. The work is not easy and the paperwork you have to do can drive you nuts but it has to be done. Police officers are under a big strain all the time.

We should take our hats off to these officers and thank them for what they do. Sometimes officers lose it and do the wrong thing. They should be checked by a doctor every so often to make sure they are OK. They have the same stress factor as does the military that protected our country, maybe more. We have to change our training and what our officers can do and not do — like some writer said. You do get some bad apples once in a while, they should pay for their mistakes one way or another. We need the changes to be started now.