Starting Jan. 1 of next year, a new law is going into effect that will devastate the criminal justice system and put the lives of millions at risk thanks to Governor Cuomo and the downstate Democrats. There will be no more cash bail in this state, meaning that when someone is arrested, they will be released after given an appearance ticket and a promise to come back except for violent felonies. What most people don't know is, the majority of crimes committed are not violent felonies, as we're finding out thanks to the tragic death of Joseph Turcotte.
According to NYS penal law, the manslaughter charge filed against the man who hit him isn't a violent felony, and had this happened next year, would have been cut loose. Think about that. Think about this as well, say someone gets arrested for harassing his ex-girlfriend, well, he isn't going to jail. The judge cuts him loose thanks to the new law, he harasses her again, it could be a case of rinse-lather-repeat all night long because there's nothing the judge or the police can do as criminal contempt for violating an order of protection is not a violent felony.
Those drug arrests where someone from NYC gets picked up with a huge amount of pot or heroin, what's the incentive to come to court, even if he does get a warrant, there's no bail to revoke so he'll walk again. How many corrections officers will lose their jobs as jails slowly empty and counties will need money for staff elsewhere chasing down warrants? I urge every man and woman to write Governor Cuomo to repeal this law before it takes effect, because there will be no deterrent for criminals if they're allowed to walk away over and over again.
David LaPell, Pottersville