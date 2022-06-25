Letter to the editor: Law-abiders are not the problem

Ms. Stefanik, for the record, I do not own a gun.

Our representative in Congress has this to offer toward gun violence: "... tax deduction for anyone who takes a certified firearm training course, a concealed carry course, and anyone who purchases gun safety or storage equipment."

Stefanik said she was proud to vote against ... legislation, which she said, “shreds the Constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans.”

Stefanik, please define "law-abiding Americans."

The National Fraternal Order of Police reports that as of 1 June, there have been 141 officers shot so far in 2022, 21 of whom were killed by gunfire. There have been 27 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers this year, which have resulted in 42 officers shot, six of whom were killed. These officers were not shot by law-abiding Americans.

More Americans died of gun-related injuries in 2020 than in any other year on record.

Mass shooters (obviously not law-abiding Americans) have killed hundreds upon hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters, workplaces and churches, but it is in schools where the carnage is felt most — places filled with children of tender ages, older students rising to new heights and the teachers giving of knowledge, their journeys all cut short.

169 people have died in 14 such events connected to U.S. schools and colleges — from 1999's Columbine High School massacre to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "Law"-abiding Americans are not the problem.

Kevin Loucks, South Glens Falls

