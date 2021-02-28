Letter to the editor: Lasers needed for some mind-zapping

Editor:

I feel like I have been betrayed by the people who are supposed to be saving our country from people like Trump. He says he will be back to make our country great again. Yes, with more walls, concetration camps, feeding the bigots and haters with more of his tripe. How proud his toadies must be feeling today. Yes, you know who you are as we all do.

Where is my Jewish laser when I need it? Yes, Ms. Greene, tell me where those lasers are in outer space. Where they are, are in bigoted imaginations, to keep the Hitler tactics going and stir up the hate, and now you’ve all got your biggest alibi back, ready to start all over.

Congratulations, may all the Jewish lasers aim themselves and zap you all in your bigoted minds with some intelligence. This is not a Valentine’s Day with love, but with despair and fear for all of us. God help us!

Tillie Merrill, Glens Falls

