Editor:
This Election Day the voters of the town of Warrensburg have a choice and opportunity for real change.
Richard J. Larkin for Warrensburg Town Board is that choice. Rich is a responsible, honest, quick study with ability to listen. He is goal oriented, success driven and highly competitive.
Rich Larkin has held several managerial positions during his career. They include Verizon, Bell South, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Adirondack Journal, O’Gara Coachworks, Simi Valley, California to name a few.
Rich Larkin has devised new marketing strategies for challenging economy. According to a recent survey there are approximately 20 empty storefronts in Warrensburg. Evidently, new ideas and strategies are needed for change. Rich offers innovative concepts. It is time to eliminate the status quo and advance the town of Warrensburg.
Don’t miss out. Your vote for Richard J. Larkin for Warrensburg Town Board is essential to transform the town of Warrensburg.
Steve Edwards, Warren County Conservative Committeeman, Warrensburg