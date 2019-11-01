Editor:
As the former CFO of the Hyde Collection, I had the opportunity to work with Jean Lapper for several years. She generously donated her time and professional expertise to serve as auditor of the “Annual $10K Raffle” fundraiser. Jean did this long before she was running for office because she felt strongly about giving to her community. One year, as the raffle was approaching I told my husband, Bill, that I was looking forward to working with a volunteer CPA, describing her as competent, intelligent, and knowledgeable – but I didn’t mention her name. At the same time, Bill was working on a project for Glens Falls Rotary and he said the committee included a woman who had many of the same qualities. Later, we discovered we were both talking about Jean Lapper.
Jean will bring a much-needed new perspective to county dialogue. She will bring her skills as a CPA, her strong work ethic and her record of community involvement, leadership and activism to the County Board of Supervisors. Jean's demonstrated ability to provide workable solutions which are fiscally sound as well as sensitive to the needs of the entire community will provide good direction to the board. I know Jean will work well with the other supervisors, offer a fresh perspective, and get things done. I will be proud to vote for Jean Lapper. I ask you to vote for her, too.
Lynne Mason, Queensbury