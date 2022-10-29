Letter to the editor: Lapper will deliver results for voters

An election is like a performance review. So how has Dan Stec done?

I read his candidate questionnaire showing a long list of government jobs, zero private-sector experience and no results, nothing. He gripes a lot, promises accomplishments in the future, has nothing to brag on, yet he still gets paid.

Contrast with Jean Lapper who runs a business. She’s a CPA. She knows how business works and how to deliver results for customers. If she didn’t she’d be out of business herself. She’s looking to deliver opportunity to constituents not just talk about it in abstraction. She’s been successful in business and now she wants to give back to her community.

Jean Lapper wants to work the job for you, not for herself. I encourage you to vote for Jean.

Stec acts like you owe him. You don’t owe him anything.

Mike Parwana, Queensbury