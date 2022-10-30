 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Lapper is dedicated community volunteer

Letter to the editor

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.”

As we prepare to cast our votes — a very important responsibility — let us keep this idea of volunteering in mind. For 30 years, Jean Lapper, in addition to her professional career and family responsibilities, also chose to volunteer in her community. Thirty years!!

She got to know everyone, their needs, their wishes, their concerns. She didn’t volunteer for Republicans or Democrats — she volunteered to help everyone with her skills, leadership and compassion. She chose to make a difference.

She has proven her credentials to serve as our New York state senator. Vote for Jean Lapper who will continue to know, care about, and serve everyone in her community.

Kate Roos, Glens Falls

