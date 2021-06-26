 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Language in law on solar is too restrictive

Editor:

Moreau Town Board, I believe the language in the draft solar law banning solar arrays on prime soil is overly restrictive and its sole purpose is to ban solar arrays from being placed anywhere in the agricultural district.

Upstate New York has a longstanding tradition of affording farmers the freedom to manage their land without government interference, within reason.

Farmers know what is best for their families, the land, and the environment. We should trust that they will do solar the right way for the earth and our community.

I ask that the language banning solar on prime soil be removed from the draft law. I would also like to see the percentage of property on which a landowner may place solar arrays be increased to 60 percent. After all, it is their property!!

Preston Jenkins, Moreau

