Editor:
We moved to Wilton for the low taxes, wonderful community, rich history and all around great reputation for a family friendly place to live. Wilton has always been a place “for the people.” This is why I will be voting for John Lant and his team on Nov. 5.
I have known John for more than 40 years and he has proven that he is for the people, no matter what their political party or beliefs may be. This registered Democrat is “for the people” and this is why John Lant has my vote. John understands the history of Wilton. John understands what Wilton needs to move forward as well. John is Wilton. There is no other person who can represent Wilton better than John.
Vote for John Lant, supervisor of Wilton.
Joyce Casertino, Wilton