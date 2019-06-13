Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Shawn Lamouree who is the present undersheriff in Warren County and who is running for Warren County sheriff.
I am a retired police officer from the city of Albany with 36 years of service and have known and worked with Shawn since 1991. Shawn is a dedicated individual who has always done his job in a professional manner. We worked together as instructors in the police academy, and he was excellent as an instructor and a mentor to the younger recruits. He worked very hard within the Warren County Sheriff's Office and worked his way up through the ranks and was tapped by Bud York to be his undersheriff as he was the best qualified to do the job. As undersheriff, Shawn brought the latest innovations to the Sheriff's Office and continued to put 150 percent of his effort into the job. Even after I retired I have continued to work with Shawn as he allowed myself and SecureWatch 24 to bring to Lake George the best LPR units on the market and test them during the Americade.
Shawn represents the citizens of Warren County in a professional manner. He is a family man and a part of the community that he works in. Sheriff Bud York has endorsed Shawn Lamouree to be the next sheriff of Warren County as he is the best qualified for the job and I agree. If I lived in Warren County he would have my vote.
If you want a sheriff who will work hard for you and represent all of you to the best of his abilities, then vote for Shawn Lamouree for sheriff on Primary Day. You won’t be sorry. Shawn is the best man for the job.
Patrick Fox, Albany