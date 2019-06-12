Editor:
Undersheriff Lamouree has 30 years of law enforcement advancing up through the ranks as patrol officer, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, Criminal Investigations lieutenant, and undersheriff for the past seven years. He has managed a $25 million budget, and successfully applied for grants raising over $4 million to save our county taxpayers. Mr. Lamouree has been committed to programs to aid in eliminating the opioid epidemic and instituted Narcan programs which have saved lives every year. He maintains close relationships with other law enforcement and community agencies. Undersheriff Lamouree works with the Boy Scouts and has been a volunteer with the Tri-County United Way. He also is endorsed by both NYSP unions. I have lived in five states and am no beginner at working with sheriffs on programs to help the community. I am convinced Mr. Lamouree has the depth of experience we need as sheriff.
Tony Garcia, Queensbury