Editor:
To all who know me, I’m Tim Guy, a retired officer from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. I am familiar with both candidates for the office of sheriff. I am friends with both Shawn and Jim. I have weighed the characteristics I believe are the most important for this position, integrity, courage, ability to communicate with all county taxpayers, support of the current higher ups. Therefore I will be voting for Shawn Lamouree. When asked to jeopardize his retirement to become undersheriff, he responded. When he was a trainee under me for a couple of days during the famous car show, he asked numerous questions as to why we were doing things the way we were. As a sergeant he was not afraid to be a good first line supervisor and interact with all subordinates, something I witnessed and was impressed by. I have remained vigilant in keeping an eye on how our Sheriff’s Department interacts with our Fire and EMS organizations, to which the Undersheriff Shawn Lamouree oversees. To correct a comment I read in another article I know that administrative duties for all aspects of the Sheriff’s Department all run through the second in command the undersheriff not the major. To quote our Post-Star editor in charge, when a next in the command line runs for the top office it is a natural progression for the next in the line to receive all of our support.
My vote is for Shawn, and I urge everyone who knows me to follow suit. Good luck undersheriff.
Tim Guy, Glens Falls