Editor:
We have known Shawn Lamouree for 10-plus years and cannot think of anyone better qualified to serve the people of Warren County as our next sheriff. Words that come to mind when we think of Shawn are family, community, law enforcement and integrity. Shawn’s over 30 years of experience as a member of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, including the last seven as our undersheriff, have prepared him well to manage both the law enforcement and business sides of being sheriff. Shawn has the necessary experience and qualities to lead the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and no one will work harder for the betterment and safety of the citizens of Warren County. Join us in supporting Shawn in his bid to be elected our next Warren County sheriff. Experience does matter!
Michelle and Michael Brodt, Queensbury