Letter to the editor: Lake will appreciate being kept clean

Editor:

It looks like the Lake George area is headed in the right direction, thanks to Fund for Lake George and the Lake George Association. Don’t forget Mayor Bob Blais, as he has had the betterment of Lake George in mind for a long, long time.

There is nothing better than clean, good water for all concerned humans and fish. I hate to say this, but a few of the fixes for Lake George are all electric boats and sailboats, along with making sure waste matter from those that live around Lake George does not go in the water. This is a big undertaking and it has to start now.

I said it before and I say it again — don’t wait for Lake George to die, as if you do, you will start to cry. Don’t let this happen as the queen of lakes would like to have a smile on its face and to say thank you. This is good for the lake, the fish and the people that live in this area. Enough said.

Sid Gordon, Saratoga

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0