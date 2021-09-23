Letter to the editor: Lake protection debate is needed

Editor:

The debate surrounding our lakes and the increasing scale/scope of cyanobacteria blooms hasn’t been fully debated.

We’re led to believe leaking septic systems in watershed basins are the primary culprit; are we certain it’s prudent to dismiss other theories?

It’s commonly accepted acid rain had a largely negative impact on our ecosystems. Media sources have extensively reported on local studies throughout recent history suggesting this is the case. But it’s misguided to believe eradication of acid rain is a zero-sum game.

As freshwater pH rises we witness increased biotic growth. The scientific method requires us to question if there’s correlation between acid rain reduction policies and rise in local freshwater pH … are we certain cyanobacteria levels haven’t increased due to rising pH coupled with increasing alkalinity from soil/stone erosion and hardwood debris?