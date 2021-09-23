Letter to the editor: Lake protection debate is needed

Editor:
The debate surrounding our lakes and the increasing scale/scope of cyanobacteria blooms hasn’t been fully debated.
We’re led to believe leaking septic systems in watershed basins are the primary culprit; are we certain it’s prudent to dismiss other theories?
It’s commonly accepted acid rain had a largely negative impact on our ecosystems. Media sources have extensively reported on local studies throughout recent history suggesting this is the case. But it’s misguided to believe eradication of acid rain is a zero-sum game.
As freshwater pH rises we witness increased biotic growth. The scientific method requires us to question if there’s correlation between acid rain reduction policies and rise in local freshwater pH … are we certain cyanobacteria levels haven’t increased due to rising pH coupled with increasing alkalinity from soil/stone erosion and hardwood debris?
RPI’s Fresh Water Institute published past articles acknowledging rise in Lake George pH, yet instead of studying acid rain policy and the increase of cyanobacteria levels, we hear the university boast of multimillion dollar advocacy campaigns against road salt and septic tanks. Are they aware it’s become all too common to hear of injury/death of working class citizens during winter months due to unsafe commuting conditions? These tragedies could be better mitigated through more proactive road maintenance policies.
How many of those dictating policy are privileged enough to work from home during inclement weather?
This isn’t an issue unique to our area. We hear accounts nationwide of increased biotic activity in freshwater sources. Are we willing to accept authoritative policies such as mandatory septic inspections (upon property sale … for now!)? How long before that’s deemed too infrequent?
These policies should be debated locally, yet the push for county legislatures will extract political power from municipalities and centralize it in population centers. Our republic will perish from further centralization of power.
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station