Editor:
You have printed another letter, from the same author, about the increase in salary of the town of Lake George Buildings and Grounds supervisor that I would, again, like to address.
Occasionally an employee’s position changes in scope and work load necessitating an increase in pay to go along with increased responsibilities and the extra time involved to get the additional work done. There is no one on the current Lake George Town Board that has not at some time approved of these kinds of raises. Sometimes they coincide with shared service agreements. Sometimes adding more assignments to an existing occupation makes more sense than hiring another person or an outside service to cover the task. These types of arrangements save taxpayer money and also allow the town to better utilize and develop the talent of the employees we have. In the case of the Buildings and Grounds supervisor, a pay raise was given to him for taking over challenging seasonal employee management for the village of Lake George in exchange for professional roadway landscaping, which the town has been hard pressed to find a substitute for. This arrangement has tremendous mutualistic value in that it is cost saving and headache saving for both communities. On top of that, the town’s parking revenue pays for resort district expenditures.
So maintaining the downtown character of our community is in no way paid for by taxing our residents. Over the last eight years the Lake George Town Board has added millions of dollars in community improvements through grant funding and without raising taxes. Many improvements and thousands in cost savings to town of Lake George taxpayers are the direct result of the town’s vigilant, professional, hardworking staff.
Marisa Muratori, Councilwoman, Lake George Town Board