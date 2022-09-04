Letter to the editor: Lake George needs to dissolve village

It’s hard to believe, but in less than a month many parents will say goodbye as their children begin their first year of college. This is a time for celebration and trepidation for many parents. Your child will be asked to make real world decisions without you.

What classes do I take? What major should I pursue? Should I take on a part-time job? Should I attend that party? I feel sick, should I see a doctor?

It is a sure bet not all their decisions will be the decisions you would have made. However, that last decision about having to see a doctor can be made less likely by ensuring that your child is up-to-date with all their vaccinations.

Every parent wants to protect their child from danger, whether its drinking and driving, violence or getting sick. One of the easiest and safest ways to protect your child is to make sure your child has received all their vaccinations.

Parents, it is important to schedule an appointment with child’s pediatrician to go over the required and recommended vaccinations your child will need to help keep them safe before they head off to school.

We can’t always be there when difficult or dangerous situations confront our children. However, we provide a level of safety for them and comfort for us by vaccinating our children against preventable diseases.

Dan Durkee

Father of Three

Warren County Public Health Program Manager