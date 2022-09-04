 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Lake George needs to dissolve village

Letter to the editor

Over the past 50 years residents of Lake George Village have tried to dissolve the village to no avail. This spring a petition was generated and in less than a month many residents signed it, forcing dissolution to finally go up for vote. Governors Pataki, Spitzer and Cuomo all asked New York municipalities to dissolve their villages because it caused undue hardship on a chosen few. The mayor of Lake George and the board are the only ones to profit from this tax since most of the village employees would be absorbed by the town.

The dissolution of LG village will save village taxpayers 29.1% to 33% annually in property taxes and reduce the taxes for town residents as well. Upon hearing that, the Village Board has pieced together a proposal that would temporarily save village taxpayers approximately 25% using grant money that has been collecting dust since 2020.

The mayor is asking us to keep the village government for sentimental reasons because, essentially, he has devoted his life to it. So have we. Nearly 1,000 taxpayers have, for decades, been asked to shoulder an extra tax for the benefit of four trustees and a mayor. All the other services and employees will be absorbed by the town.

At this point, the village tax should be called the stupidity tax because we truly are the village idiots if we continue to pay for it. Vote to dissolve the village government and set us and future generations free. Our beautiful village and all the good services will still be here after we dissolve this redundant government.

Carmela Mastrantoni, Lake George

