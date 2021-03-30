Letter to the editor: Lake George needs protecting now

Editor:

After decades of attempts, the issue of septic inspection for the entire periphery of Lake George re-emerges. This program should be funded and shouldered by homeowners; if your roof leaks, you fix it; for the sake of common safety we are required to have our cars inspected. Making sure septic is properly maintained so as not to defile everyone’s drinking and recreational water is a clear property owner responsibility; we should not reject regulation.

Some area residents and town leaders are requesting that the Lake George Park Commission, empowered by state law to oversee septic policy, protect the lake from septic impact. Others, concerned with private property rights, push back, rejecting regulation.

From the point of view of global climate crisis, this planet is at a tipping point; in 6.5 years the 1.5 degrees Celsius “safe” planetary warming threshold will be crossed if we continue without strong new laws. Many federal bills are currently being proposed to address this urgency.