Letter to the editor: Lake George needs protecting now

Editor:
After decades of attempts, the issue of septic inspection for the entire periphery of Lake George re-emerges. This program should be funded and shouldered by homeowners; if your roof leaks, you fix it; for the sake of common safety we are required to have our cars inspected. Making sure septic is properly maintained so as not to defile everyone’s drinking and recreational water is a clear property owner responsibility; we should not reject regulation.
Some area residents and town leaders are requesting that the Lake George Park Commission, empowered by state law to oversee septic policy, protect the lake from septic impact. Others, concerned with private property rights, push back, rejecting regulation.
From the point of view of global climate crisis, this planet is at a tipping point; in 6.5 years the 1.5 degrees Celsius “safe” planetary warming threshold will be crossed if we continue without strong new laws. Many federal bills are currently being proposed to address this urgency.
There are too many people on Earth and too much self-serving interest and entitlement to maintain survivability and quality of life without strong legislation. Lake George, similarly, being highly developed, cannot afford to leave lake health up to personal or business discretion; separate municipal policies cannot solve issues that affect the whole lake.
Just as now, when the ticking carbon clock looms right at midnight and we should support transformative climate legislation, it is also the time sensitive hour for lakewide septic overview and regulation.
The November harmful algal bloom in Lake George was a warning and a wake up. As residents we must turn up the volume of our own voices so that our officials can hear us and pass strong lakewide septic protection.
Lisa Adamson, Queensbury