Editor:
After picking up my son and friend at the bus station in Glens Falls on the Fourth of July, we decided to go through Lake George to try and catch some fireworks. We took a back route in and entered on Beach Road. It was a complete standstill for over an hour. I mean gridlock! You may say that is to be expected on the Fourth, however, no one was doing anything about it. Where were the traffic cops? We saw only one policeman on Beach Road using a computer, seeming completely oblivious to the “freeze.” This is the only one we saw for the entire time we were stuck there.
At one point, a private citizen took over and started directing traffic. He moved some forward, some back and created a “gateway” for traffic to finally move. People were thanking him for taking this into his own hands. Unfortunately, I was going in the opposite direction (other side of median). I advised my son and his girlfriend to get out and walk around the village instead of sitting there and I would call them if I ever “broke free.”
I do hope that in the future that a new plan is in place, though I will never go anywhere near Lake George on this day again. Could the State Police be called in to avoid the confusion, anger, wasted gas, air pollution, etc. that resulted. I realize this is a village and it may not be their jurisdiction, but something must be done. A tragedy could have (or may have) occurred.
Louann M. Jaquish, Moriah