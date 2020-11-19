Letter to the editor: Lake association waging glorious fight

Editor:

We started camping on Lake George in 1955, always in the Mother Bunch. There were no fees, no tent platforms, and it was rare to see many other boats that far up the lake. A boat longer than 20 feet would draw wonderment, and a crowd. We drank right out of the lake and bottled some water to take home as a reminder until we could return.

Much has changed in the ensuing decades. It’s not as peaceful as it once was; that’s progress, I guess. But we still drink out of the lake (post filtration). And for that, a large, loud bravo must go to the Lake George Association, a small group of dedicated employees with a large, supporting membership, who are currently waging a must-win war against several dire challenges, most lately the hazardous algal bloom off Assembly Point.

Through the unmatched knowledge, ceaseless work and effective communication of the Lake George Association, generations to come will also be able to look out with wonderment at the unmatched beauty of Lake George. In the meantime, I’m hoping everyone who also cherishes The Queen will fully appreciate and wholeheartedly support the Lake George Association in their efforts to prevail in this must-win battle.

Jeff Myers, Lake George

