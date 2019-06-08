aFarr would make us proud as sheriff
Editor:
I am writing in support of Maj. Jim LaFarr for Warren County Sheriff.
I have known Jim for many years and have always found him polite and very professional. He is kind and understanding to people both young and old. All of the people I have talked to from Queensbury and surrounding areas have nothing but praise for him.
If you know Jim, you would be able to recognize he is not only a leader, but someone you can talk to who will listen.
I would encourage all my Warren County friends to support him and vote for LaFarr.
Jim has a wonderful family and I would be proud to have him for a son, neighbor, and sheriff of my county!
Thank you.
Sandra Dickinson, Gansevoort