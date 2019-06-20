Editor:
I work as an alcohol and drug abuse counselor; I hear the aftermath from the current Warren County Jail environment. I do not want the environment to be comfortable by any means, although I don’t want people leaving the jail angry either.
I have had the opportunity to have several conversations with Jim LaFarr in the last two years discussing the way people are treated in the jail. I would like to see more treatment-minded ideas to assist people coming out of the jails with a healthier mindset than continuing to live their life through criminal behaviors. It would be encouraging to see people who have struggled with addiction get some treatment options in the jail utilizing their time instead of watching the cooking channel. Jim LaFarr is an advocate for accountability in the jail, with healthier options to better one’s life. It is more efficient to have people turn their life around and become a taxpayer rather than learning how to live off the system.
I support Jim LaFarr for sheriff!
Todd Monahan, Lake George