Editor:
With the imminent retirement of Sheriff Bud York, Warren County voters have an opportunity to endorse a stellar candidate in the upcoming June primary and fall election. To those of you who are not acquainted with Jim LaFarr, I would like to impart the foundation of my unequivocal support for his bid.
My first encounter with Jim occurred when he was representing the Warren County Sheriff Lieutenants’ Union. I was assigned by PERB as a mediator to conclude a contract agreement between the county and the union. At a point in the stalled negotiation, in order to secure his membership a salary increase, Jim offered to forgo an increase for himself so that his members could receive a raise. While the county and the union finally reached an accord without Jim having to forfeit a salary increase, his actions and intentions spoke volumes about the kind of man he is. His selfless actions were remarkable and something I have never again witnessed in the 23 years I have been in arbitration and mediation.
Since my first acquaintance with Jim, I have noted his progress up the security ranks in the Sheriff’s Office and have admired him as a consummate professional. For his loyalty, altruism, integrity and leadership, I regard Jim as the ideal choice. I encourage the citizens of Warren County to elect Jim LaFarr as sheriff of Warren County. He truly is the real deal!
Samuel J. Butto, Arbitrator/Mediator, Queensbury