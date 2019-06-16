Editor:
You will vote for a new sheriff in Warren County soon, and I wanted to give some insight into the candidate that I know best: Jim LaFarr. He is so many things: a father, a husband, a neighbor, a son, a police officer, a friend to so many, and much much more. Whether his goal was honor roll, varsity football, criminal justice, the police academy, or serving our country, Jim always puts in the work to be successful. I was always envious of his determination, clear vision and unrivaled work ethic. Jim knew he wanted to be a police officer for as long as I can remember. Playing cops and robbers, he never wanted to be the robber. Always the leader, the chaser, the protector, to all that were and are lucky enough to know him and be served by him.
One attribute that I admire most is his realness. What you see is what you get, and if you look, you will grow confident that Jim LaFarr is the right choice to become the next Warren County sheriff, so he can continue the great service he has provided during his career at the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and beyond.
Art McWain, Bloomington, Illinois