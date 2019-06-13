Editor:
There is nothing more important than using your voice when it matters. Even more so, using that voice and your vote to support those who can affect change in positive ways. Warren County is a great community that is ready for another transformation. One that will serve to build the community up to new heights.
We need strong leaders who will be a huge presence bringing the community together. Matt Secor Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is delighted to endorse Warren County Sheriff’s Major Jim LaFarr for Warren County sheriff. Major LaFarr is nothing short of a true public servant: dedicating his life to enhancing his community and improving the lives of those around him.
He has been an employee of the sheriff’s office for 27 years, served honorably in both the U.S. Air Force Reserves and U.S. Army National Guard, and is active in many community service organizations and boards. Everyday MSBJJ aims to improve the community and surrounding areas. We’ve seen all the good work that’s been done, but there is still a lot of good work left to do. Major Jim LaFarr is the best man to take us in the best direction.
Matthew Secor, South Glens Falls