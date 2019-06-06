Editor:
I am pleased to endorse Maj. Jim LaFarr in the upcoming election for Warren County Sheriff. Jim has worked his way through the ranks of the Warren County Sheriff Department. During that time, Jim has gained valuable knowledge and experience that make him the ideal candidate to be our next sheriff.
In addition to his job, Jim is a very active member of our community. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. Jim is a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (Lodge #81) and is active with Special Olympics, to name a few. It is clear to see that Jim gives back to the community.
On a personal level, I have known Jim and his family for many years. I have had the privilege of working with Jim on several committees. I find Jim to be honest and fair in all of his efforts. Most importantly, Jim is genuine and listens to all parties when attempting to reach a solution that is in everyone’s best interest.
Please join me in voting for Jim LaFarr on June 25, to be our next Warren County Sheriff.
Patricia Moore, Queensbury