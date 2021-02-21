Letter to the editor: Lack of one liar is so refreshing

Editor:

What a refreshing change. Wake up every morning without the country’s biggest loser on TV, calling people names or spouting lies. Can anyone honestly say they miss that every day?

Here, in Trump country, how many Trump supporters will refuse pandemic relief checks and return them? How many hypocrites will forget about the Trump tax cuts for millionaires, newly complain about the deficit and still keep their checks, all the while claiming the election was stolen?

Guilty as sin, but still acquitted by so many craven, cowardly Republicans in the Senate. Forty-three of them. Each one left for dead Jan. 6. It is so obvious that Trump not only didn’t care, but it may have actually been his objective. It is such a clear sign of a political party in a death spiral when members refuse to fulfill their oaths and defend the Constitution.

Another Trump supporter, Rachel Seeber, is trying to justify her divisive actions on the Board of Supervisors. There is no good reason to purposely divide the board along party lines. No law requires it.

How does Seeber justify leaving the entire town of Chester out in the cold because we are represented by the only independent on the board?