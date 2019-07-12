Editor:
I enjoy reading Bob Henke’s columns; I get a laugh and sometimes learn or am reminded about wildlife facts and lore. His misadventures in youth and adulthood, at home and on the job, make for entertaining reading. In Monday’s column, Mr. Henke refers to “a major progressive organization declaring that drinking milk makes you racist.” He didn’t name the organization, in effect painting the entire progressive movement with a broad brush. I searched and found references to this quote, but traced it back to only one major organization — PETA. They are a one issue organization, on the radical fringe of animal rights.
I’ve known many who, like him, had successful careers in public service but who are now skeptical about the reach of government into private lives. People can overreach in their labeling of people who hold different opinions. Unfortunately, when it comes from intelligent and influential members of our community, it can be dangerous. If this is representative of how Mr. Henke forms his political opinions, the people of Argyle and Washington County need to be wary.
Gerhard Endal, South Glens Falls