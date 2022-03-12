Letter to the editor: Kutcher donation is publicity stunt

Editor:
Just read this on CNN:
"Proud Ukrainian" Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have pledged to match up to $3 million in donations to help refugees fleeing her native country amid the conflict with Russia.
Apologies, but Ashton Kutcher's net worth is about $200 million. His offer to match "up to" $3 million is not only ridiculous, it is overwhelmingly insulting.
Why? Because he is a celebrity, asking the blue-collars of the world to give up their hard-earned money — which, of course, has suffered enough hardship the last two years over COVID, rising food costs and gas. These are issues Mr. Kutcher will never have to worry about.
It's plainly a pathetic, cruel thing to do for publicity.
Caleb McKinney, Schuylerville