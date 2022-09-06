Letter to the editor: Kusnierz tramples rights of constituents

Moreau Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz while introducing “privilege of the floor” at an Aug. 9 Town Board meeting banned speakers from talking about town employees.
Huh? Seriously?
Here's special guest Sister Mary Elephant to teach a brief class for Kusnierz and his like-minded minions on the pesky free speech clause of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. The Sister taught at the Catholic grade school that Cheech, Chong and I attended.
“Good morning, class. Class? Class? Shut up!
“The U.S. Supreme Court in 1988 reaffirmed and extended its rules protecting criticism of public figures as free speech, even if the criticism is outrageous and offensive.
“And in 1966 the Supreme Court ruled that public officials include not only those in elected positions but also people who work for elected officers.”
Thanks, Sister. I'll take it from here.
So the fake supervisor waves his magic dictatorial wand to devise another bogus rule undoubtedly designed to protect his oversized but immensely fragile ego while trampling on the rights of people he allegedly represents. His victims include opponents of the heinous sewage-sludge processing plant and proponents of solar farming in the agricultural district.
Kusnierz could resort to suing critics for libel and slander, though it's hard to prove.
Perhaps our town dictator could teach a class on that topic: he is, at last published report, being sued for libel and slander — among many other accusations — as part of four state and federal court lawsuits filed by former and current county employees. His standing as chairman of the antiquated, perverted Saratoga County Board of Supervisors is a pitiful reflection of Moreau and South Glens Falls.
This is the town of Moreau, not the town of Kusnierz.
It's Saratoga County, not Kusnierz County.
It's the U.S. Constitution, not the Kusnierz Constitution.
Resign!
Dominic Tom, Moreau