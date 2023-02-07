I didn't realize the town of Moreau appears in the Sunday comic strips. Funny and yet sad our supervisor chooses to use our taxpayer money to send out his campaign literature, especially since Todd Kusnierz has over $20,000 in his campaign fund (public disclosure).

Mr. Kusnierz mentioned all the business coming to town. When our property on Route 9, which is currently up for sale, is shown to prospective buyers and are told they have to pay their share of a 30-year sewer debt, they back out.

Todd Kusnierz takes credit for the Moreau Big Bend Trail, a project that Bob Vittengl should be thanked for.

Also, credit Joe Patricke and Preston Jenkins with the assistance of town engineer Tim Burley for the $14.2 million interest-free loan through EFC back in 2014. The loan was available to be carried forward. The voters voted but the project lost by 7 votes. Guess they should have removed residents' properties like Mr. Kusnierz did, then it would have passed. The 2014 sewer project would have served many more properties and cost less money.

Todd Kusnierz worked hard to defeat the 2014 sewer project, which would have cost less than Kusnierz' present boondoggle.

Yet another example of Todd Kusnierz stretching the truth and taking credit for others' hard work.

Mary Jenkins,

South Glens Falls