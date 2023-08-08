In the quiet town of Moreau, progress and growth are cherished, but the former supervisor Preston Jenkins and his wife Mary and their "Not Moreau" movement have become a divisive force, hindering development despite benefiting from progress.

Their property listing on Route 9 has benefited from the introduction of sewers, a victory achieved by the dedicated efforts of the town's supervisor and council members.

Despite such progress, the Jenkins responded with disgraceful abuse during the sewer vote, yet the sewers were successfully implemented, proving them wrong.

Not stopping there, the Jenkins now oppose our industrial park's development, ignoring its potential economic benefits. In contrast, Supervisor (Todd) Kusnierz has shown unwavering commitment to the park, highlighting his vision and dedication.

Their inability to accept the supervisor's achievements during their own failed tenure leaves the Jenkins in the shadows of inadequacy.

Recognizing the need for change, Moreau's residents voted for new leadership, signaling a desire for progress and unity.

Supervisor Kusnierz and certain council members have demonstrated their dedication to the town's growth and success, standing on the side of well-being while the Jenkins remain stubbornly rooted in the past.

As the town strides towards a brighter future, unity and vision will propel it towards greatness. Let's rally behind Supervisor Kusnierz for a harmonious and prosperous future in Moreau.

Brigid Martin,

South Glens Falls