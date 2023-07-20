The Adirondack Theater Festival again demonstrated the magic of musical theater with their fantastic production of "Pump Up the Volume" at the Charles Wood Theater. It is a show with no sets, no costume changes, no special effects. It is merely an interesting story about interesting people delivered by superb voices singing a variety of compelling songs. The 12-person ensemble cast were all excellent actors and singers but the actors who played the parts of Mark/Harry and his girlfriend Nora were magnificent