Editor:
I have waited all year to enjoy this year's film festival. It didn’t disappoint. Nearly 200 movies and short subjects were shown, culled from thousands of films submitted to AFF this year. Even more enjoyable was the opportunity to share the experience with our community. I was able to discuss my observations with friends, old and new, at the nightly film after parties. I enjoyed five feature length movies, three of which were outstanding and one, “Jojo Rabbit” starring Scarlett Johansen, Sam Rockwell and Tiaka Waititi was one of the best movies I had ever seen. Somehow Chad Rabinowich, the AFF director, was able to snag this gem before it was released in theaters. Congratulations to Chad and Jessica Levandoski and their team. I look forward to next October to enjoy another weekend of outstanding films and community unity.
Ann Hall, Lake George