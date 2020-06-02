Letter to the editor: Krackeler will serve well on school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

No doubt the challenges that lie ahead for the Saratoga public schools are overwhelming. Even if our children return to classrooms in the fall, it won’t be status quo and funding will be dismal. It will take innovation to lead us through COVID-19-mandated changes compounded by budget cuts. We need a “team” willing to set aside personal biases to identify priorities. My vote goes to Tony Krackeler.

Over the past eight years, I have seen Tony at countless school meetings and informational sessions. He has shown up for everything from the Common Core, to standardized testing, to curriculum and staffing issues. I recall a letter he wrote to the editor about standardized testing that I didn’t completely agree with — but I appreciated his assessment of the topic and inclusion of competing concerns. After years of paying attention, Krackeler has no doubt gained a broad understanding of the Saratoga schools. This understanding will be so useful when fast-moving challenges demand quick but competent responses.

As we talk “second wave,” last-minute decisions will have to be made. We don't have time to get people “up to speed.” Let's elect new board members with a history of engagement with our schools; people who have been paying attention for years. Tony Krackeler has my vote.