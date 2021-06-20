Letter to the editor: Knowledge of past enriches present

Editor:

The question is not “good” or “bad” but true, deep, rich, complex — whether looking at the history of our family, culture, or nation. I think what it means to revise, see again, expand beyond the “innocence” of a created history constructed by those in power to an expanded sense of the real “story.”

I think of a student who saw, in the attic, incredibly beautiful paintings of her great grandmother she had thought "crazy.” Another who heard her grandmother died in an illegal botched abortion. Me thinking of so many women who could not live their full lives — societal constriction, poverty, abuse, internalized self-hatred limiting them. The lives we never knew.