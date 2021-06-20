Letter to the editor: Knowledge of past enriches present

Editor:
The question is not “good” or “bad” but true, deep, rich, complex — whether looking at the history of our family, culture, or nation. I think what it means to revise, see again, expand beyond the “innocence” of a created history constructed by those in power to an expanded sense of the real “story.”
I think of a student who saw, in the attic, incredibly beautiful paintings of her great grandmother she had thought "crazy.” Another who heard her grandmother died in an illegal botched abortion. Me thinking of so many women who could not live their full lives — societal constriction, poverty, abuse, internalized self-hatred limiting them. The lives we never knew.
I think how I, a graduate student in literature, had read almost no literature by women, people of color, immigrants, knew so little about women’s history, black history, workers struggles, almost nothing about the sacred knowledge of indigenous people, viewed as “savages” and slaughtered, never learning what they could have taught us about the gifts and wisdom of our mother earth.….Or the struggles and protests of coal miners, farmers, workers, veterans fighting for equality, justice. Or of the secret CIA actions against elected leaders in Central America, Haiti, Africa... our government propping up dictators to protect United Fruit, corporate interests.
With historical knowledge, there is a loss of “heroes” and myths about the past. But the more I read, the more i am touched by new “heroes,” always there and still here, who saw clearly, fighting for the moral good, now our possible teachers, inspiring us with their courage and beauty.
I think of the movement now to silence critical thinking about the past, willful denial and willful ignorance to preserve a past that never was, preventing us from a future that could be for ourselves and our country.
Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann