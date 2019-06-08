King Purdue stands out for county judge
Editor:
The Hamilton County Democratic Committee is pleased to announce the endorsement of Republican Marsha King Purdue for Hamilton County court judge. This year the Hamilton County Democrat Party has no candidate running for county judge. Even so all Hamilton County Democrats have a great interest in who will be elected county judge.
It is with this thought in mind that when Hamilton County District Attorney Marsha Purdue spoke with one of our committee officers and brought up the subject of an endorsement, our committee discussion began.
After examining the history of the announced candidates the Democrat Committee decided to invite Marsha King Purdue to speak with the committee concerning this endorsement.
It became quite clear that by far, Marsha King Purdue is the most qualified candidate. Not only is Marsha a lifelong resident of the county, she has dedicated her legal career to serving Hamilton County. She has served as a private attorney, as the county attorney and is now in her eighth year as our district attorney. Her extensive experience in practicing law and trial experience are assets critical in considering voting for anyone aspiring to such an important position. Her strong support of the Second Amendment is another quality we believe is of great importance.
As the district attorney, she has proven that she acts without prejudice in representing the people and bases her decisions fairly and compassionately on the facts of each case. Therefore, it is with confidence that we endorse Marsha King Purdue for Hamilton County Court Judge.
Louis Burke, Raquette Lake
Chairman, Hamilton County Democrat Committee