Over my 37 years in law enforcement I worked in several counties and ended up dealing with something like 20 different district attorneys. I met some very good people in these offices and none better than Marsha King Purdue. She is smart, caring, thoughtful, considerate and kind. She is a DA who I observed who went out of her way to be fair and understanding of the circumstances with which people found themselves. She knew the difference between someone making a mistake and a “bad guy.” She had the interest of the community at heart and possessed integrity beyond question.

Marsha is the only choice for the people of Hamilton County for Hamilton County Court judge.

John Neeley, Retired NYS Police Sergeant, Saratoga

