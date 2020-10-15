Letter to the editor: Kimberly Davis rises above partisanship

Editor:

We are at a time in our country where politics have become incredibly divisive. Kimberly Davis has proven to be a public servant and political candidate who focuses her energy on serving her constituents and when campaigning shows energy, conviction and a level of respect toward her opponents, critics and otherwise that should serve as a model for others.

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney recently said, “Leaders must tone it down, leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes. Parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place.”

Kimberly is an example of what we should expect from our leaders. Not only as the Clinton County treasurer, but as a volunteer and community leader, Kimberly is generous with her time and is a capable, thoughtful advocate for her constituency. She will raise the bar of political discourse in Albany. Kimberly will serve us well as our New York state senator.

I invite you to join me in casting a vote for Kimberly Davis on Election Day.

Justin Meyer, Plattsburgh

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0