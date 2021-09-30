Letter to the editor: Kiernan qualified for finance job

Editor:

I urge you to consider the qualifications of JoAnne Kiernan, a candidate for the vital position of commissioner of finance in Saratoga Springs.

JoAnne is a certified public accountant with extensive experience and skills in all areas of finance, especially in developing sustainable budgets for businesses, institutions and associations with sound fiscal responsibility.

Additionally, she has been elected to the Saratoga Springs District Board of Education several times and also served as its president.

No other candidate for this position has the experience, qualifications and ability to perform the necessary tasks required.

Please join me in voting for JoAnne Kiernan on Nov. 2 to be our next commisioner of finance.

Jim Chatfield, Saratoga Springs

