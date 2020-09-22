Letter to the editor: Kick out Trump to erase dishonor

In 2016, Donald Trump, with a checkered business past and no governing experience, was simply an idea. A bad idea to most, but one worth taking a chance on for enough that he eked out an Electoral College victory to become president.

He has had four years to create a record to run on with little success. His tax cut goosed the stock market for a few months. In fact, the only panic he was worried about in his recorded interview with Bob Woodward was one in the market. To avoid that, he lied about the deadliness of COVID-19. No one panicked, but thousands died. And the market fell anyway. It has rebounded, but for how long and at what cost?

He hasn’t brought manufacturing jobs back as promised, and he endangers other jobs through his China trade war and disengagement from other trading partners around the world. Many economists are worried. And the rest of us should be, too.

Similarly, Trump treats our allies in Europe and elsewhere with disdain, while making excuses for thuggish dictators like Putin. Recently, we learned through sources confirmed by media outlets including Fox News that he holds the same attitude towards those who volunteer in our armed forces, calling them suckers and losers for not doing something more financially lucrative. And Republican politicians refuse to criticize him.