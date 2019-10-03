Editor:
This is in response an article written on Sept. 20.
I live across the street from Veteran's Park in Granville. In the article about the pro-Trump rally on Sept. 14, I noticed a few things that were incorrect. They included the quotes from Mr. Mike Kibling of the North Country Deplorables.
First, Mr. Kibling states that the protest was disrupted by a counter-protest. This counter-protest was a group of approximately six 10th-grade Granville students who waved small rainbow flags from across the street. In response, Mr. Kibling and his fellow pro-Trump Deplorables came across the street onto the sidewalk in front of my house. During this entire time they were shouting vile and homophobic slogans. These grown men and women attempted to intimidate the children who disagreed with them. It was at this time that I stepped forward and strongly advised Mr. Kibling to go back across the street to the park. He refused.
You have free articles remaining.
Second, Mr. Kibling states that he was shoved into the road and had a gay pride flag placed over his face. What Mr. Kibling doesn't state is that there were three Granville police officers present during this encounter. I'm pretty sure if I physically assaulted a pro-Trump Deplorable that the police would have intervened. The truth of the matter is that I asked these police officers why they weren't stopping Mr. Kibling and his fellow Deplorables, and I was informed that they had a permit to protest until 7 p.m. and it was 6:45. I was advised to let it go and they would disperse.
And third, Mr. Kibling states that this encounter was recorded. Yes, Mr. Kibling, it was. And, nothing you said was true.
Donald C. Cartmell Jr., Granville