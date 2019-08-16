Editor:
Ken Tingley hit the nail on the head with his column "Life experiences shape, change our beliefs." Although the column was ostensibly about gun violence, I view the point as much more broadly applicable. In his column, Tingley highlighted several politicians. Every single one acted like corporate puppets – until they were confronted with actual events that turned them into real human beings. Maybe we should save time and elect real human beings to public office in the first place.
Brian Farenell, Glens Falls