Letter to the editor: Keep up great work and results, Elise

Editor:

Elise is not failing the North Country with her 100 days, 100 results. She is already almost a month in and has not let up her promise in getting 100 results.

When the congresswoman kicked off her 100 days, 100 results for NY-21 she started by personally securing $2.5 million for Samaritan Medical Center located in Watertown. More recently, she secured over $165 million in funding for North Country hospitals, including $44 million for Glens Falls hospital.

Days five and seven were focused on people and businesses impacted by COVID-19. Day five expanded flexibility for small businesses affected by COVID-19 and day seven delivered COVID-19 recovery funding for the Lake George community.

The result on day nine is very important, because it shows the bipartisan legislation Elise passed that will provide teachers throughout the country with the resources and training they need to teach our children the important lessons of the Holocaust.

These are just a few examples of the many results Elise has brought to the North Country and to the whole nation. Elise’s dedication to the people she represents and proven results for the North Country have shown that she is the leader that we need. Keep up the great work Elise.

Claire Pelletier-Hoblock, Schuylerville

