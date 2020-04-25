Letter to the editor: Keep track of your movements

Editor:

Tracing the past movements of people who become affected will become an important element of returning to normal as quickly and safely as possible.

I myself have started to keep a small diary of my movements. Easy for me — once a week, I go to the same ATM, the same convenience store and then to the same grocery store.

I know this is a personal consideration, but it seems to me that leaving a trail helps most those who have come in contact with me, just in case.

Larry Steele, Hudson Falls

