Letter to the editor: Keep track of your movements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

Tracing the past movements of people who become affected will become an important element of returning to normal as quickly and safely as possible.

I myself have started to keep a small diary of my movements. Easy for me — once a week, I go to the same ATM, the same convenience store and then to the same grocery store.

I know this is a personal consideration, but it seems to me that leaving a trail helps most those who have come in contact with me, just in case.

Larry Steele, Hudson Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0