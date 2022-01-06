Letter to the editor: Keep Stefanik's lies in mind

Editor:

Now that we are coming up on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, I hope that when people go to the polls this November, they will keep this event in their minds.

When the results of the election were going to become official, more than a dozen Republican senators had said they would object to at least one state's election results. Hours after a mob of pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, lawmakers reconvened, and a number of Senate Republicans abandoned their plan to cast objections.

However, Elise Stefanik still objected to the Electoral College results certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win. She repeated Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud. Stefanik has continuously repeated lies and seems unwilling to seek out the truth. Her claim that the southern border is "wide open" for illegal immigration into the U.S. is also a lie. Does she have an aversion to telling the truth?

Homeland Security announced July 26, 2021, that it would quickly turn back migrant families that immigration officials determine do not qualify for asylum during a fast-tracked screening process. Customs and Border Protection apprehend individuals attempting to cross between border checkpoints. The border is more secure than ever before. Fewer people are able to cross illegally without being apprehended than at any time in the past.

Is it so hard Elise to pick up a phone and talk to people in charge to find out the correct information? We need to start voting out these so-called representatives. The only thing they represent are more lies and conspiracy theories. The lie that even Stefanik believes and promotes is the lie that the election was stolen. Understand Elise that the majority of Americans don't want Trump in office, and it's looking like that for you too.

June Woodard, Queensbury

