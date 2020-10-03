Letter to the editor: Keep Saratoga's form of government

Editor:

I’m a longtime Saratoga Springs resident and love our town. We’re fortunate to live here versus anyplace else, at least anyplace else in New York.

I know that there are a lot of reasons for our city’s success, but any list must start with our responsive and accountable form of government: the commission form of government. When I have a problem, I just pick up the phone or send an email to the mayor or commissioner who is responsible for getting action. Their contact information is on the city’s website.

But I don’t see a lot of local problems. The streets are paved regularly, snow is removed, leaves are picked up (unlike most towns), water is safe and plentiful, and city operations keep humming along. It only took the city one week to be back in business after the fire two years ago closed City Hall. Impressive planning.

And I give credit to the mayor and commissioners for dealing with the pandemic and national business crisis. It scares me that our city would take the risk of tossing out our government and installing an out-of-town city manager with newbie ward politicians during this time of crisis.

I’m voting no.

Rose Tait, Saratoga Springs

